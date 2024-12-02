Hologic research showis Genius AI Detection performs across diverse populations

Hologic (HOLX) presented new research demonstrating the performance of its Genius AI Detection 2.0 software across diverse patient populations at the 110th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America RSNA … The research, titled “Performance of a Digital Breast Tomosynthesis AI Detection Algorithm in Common U.S. Racial/Ethnic Groups,” evaluated the performance of Hologic’s Genius AI Detection 2.0 solution in more than 7,500 digital breast tomosynthesis DBT cases from women who identified as Asian, Black, Hispanic or white. Researchers found that the measured performance of the algorithm was similar across all evaluated cohorts. “We know that significant racial disparities exist in breast cancer screening and treatment; for example, studies have shown that alarmingly, Black women in the U.S. have a 40% higher death rate2 from breast cancer compared with white women,” said Erik Anderson, President, Breast and Skeletal Health Solutions, Hologic. “As a leader in women’s health, we are deeply committed to providing clinicians with effective, equitable solutions to advance the detection of breast cancer globally. A key part of that is ensuring that our customers can rely on our technology to perform effectively for all patients regardless of race, ethnicity or background.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news.

