Hologic Leads Campaign to Emphasize Routine Cervical Cancer Screening

January is observed as Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, and Hologic HOLX has long been a leader in cervical cancer screening. The company developed the first FDA-approved liquid-based cytology test, the ThinPrep Pap test, as well as the first FDA-approved mRNA-based HPV test, the Aptima HPV Assay. However, research shows that Co-testing — combining a Pap test with an HPV test — offers greater sensitivity for cervical cancer screening than either test used on its own.

Per a Grand View Research report, the global HPV testing and Pap test market was valued at $6.18 billion in 2024 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% through 2033. Cervical cancer is largely preventable and treatable, yet incidence rates are rising, partly due to many women missing the recommended screenings. Closing these gaps requires a multi-pronged approach, starting with awareness and patient education, and follow-up on any abnormal results.

Each January, the company emphasizes the importance of Pap + HPV screening in preventing cervical cancer by teaming up with healthcare professionals, women’s health advocates and cervical cancer survivors. Hologic recently announced the launch of Ultimate Defense, featuring women’s professional basketball player Erica Wheeler. The new U.S.-based educational campaign is designed to increase awareness about the importance of routine cervical cancer screening and encourage women to discuss recommended care with their healthcare providers.

In 2024, Hologic introduced Genius Digital Diagnostics, powered by the Genius Cervical AI algorithm. The System is the first and only FDA-cleared digital cytology system that combines deep-learning-based AI with advanced volumetric imaging technology to help identify pre-cancerous lesions and cervical cancer cells.

With implementation expanding to more labs worldwide, the platform’s workflow advantages are helping address the growing labor shortages and enable screening in regions with limited infrastructure. The full rollout is expected to be a multiyear process, contributing to the company’s growth for the next several quarters.

Boston Scientific BSX has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Penumbra in a cash and stock transaction valued at roughly $14.5 billion. The acquisition is expected to expand Boston Scientific's cardiovascular portfolio and address the increasing prevalence of vascular diseases. With completion planned in 2026, the deal would provide BSX with a scaled entry into mechanical thrombectomy and neurovascular, both viewed as key strategic adjacencies.

Medtronic MDT secured the FDA’s 510(k) clearance of its MiniMed Go app. The MiniMed Go system is a smart diabetes management solution that connects the InPen smart insulin pen and Abbott’s Instinct sensor through the MiniMed Go app. Compatibility of the Simplera sensor with MiniMed Go is currently under FDA review. Medtronic expects the U.S. commercial launch of the MiniMed Go system to begin this spring.

In the past six months, Hologic shares have risen 17.2% compared with the industry’s 10.6% growth.



Hologic is trading at a forward five-year price-to-sales (P/S) of 3.85X, lower than its median and 4.18X industry average.



Take a look at how Hologic’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings are shaping up.



HOLX stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

