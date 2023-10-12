Hologic (HOLX) to Elevate OB-GYN Training With New Partnerships

Hologic, Inc. HOLX recently announced an innovative partnership with the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists (“AAGL”) and Inovus Medical. The collaboration will help the company elevate minimally invasive gynecologic surgical training and improve women’s healthcare by educating future obstetrician-gynecologists (OB-GYN) on newer treatment options for common gynecologic conditions.

The latest development is set to boost Hologic’s Gynecologic Surgical Solutions (GYN Surgical) division.

Significance of the Partnership

AAGL is a professional medical association of endoscopic surgeons and the premier global association in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery. To provide a gynecology-specific cognitive and skill test, AAGL began offering the Essentials in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery (“EMIGS”)-validated training and testing program in 2022. The comprehensive program allows OB-GYN residents to meet the Surgical Skills Program Standard for the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology examination.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AAGL contracts with Inovus Medical, an award-winning designer and manufacturer of surgical training technologies, for the manufacturing and delivery of hands-on training equipment for EMIGS.

News in Detail

Hologic’s partnership with AAGL and Inovus Medical underscores the relevance of high-quality medical education to drive positive change. As stated by the company’s management, existing training options have not taken into consideration the significant advancements made in technology related to women’s health. Through the collaboration, Hologic will be the chief provider of hysteroscopes for AAGL’s EMIGS hands-on hysteroscopy skill training for OB-GYN residents.

According to some published states, nearly one in three women will suffer from abnormal uterine bleeding (AUB) in their lifetime, and up to 77% of women will develop uterine fibroids during their childbearing years. This compels the company to aspire that every OB-GYN must know all treatment options available for common gynecologic conditions, including laparoscopic and hysteroscopic solutions.

Apart from providing one Omni hysteroscope to all Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education-approved residency programs, Hologic will loan one LapAR and one HystAR to all sites as well as support software licensing that will power Inovus’ connected training platform, Totum. Residents will also have the opportunity to train with Hologic’s gynecologic surgical tools.

Highlights of the GYN Surgical Segment

Hologic’s GYN Surgical division highlights the value of internal innovation and product line additions through M&A, a winning formula across the company. Together, these strategies have injected new life into the business and transformed it into a meaningful growth driver for the company.

In the last reported third quarter of fiscal 2023, the segment’s growth was driven by strong contributions from the hysteroscopic portfolio of MyoSure and the Fluent fluid management system, along with contributions from the recent NovaSure V5 device and new laparoscopic portfolio. Earlier in April 2023, HOLX completed the acquisition of Normedi Nordic AS, a longstanding distributor of Hologic’s Surgical products in the Nordics region of Europe.

Industry Prospects

Per a research report, the global gynecological device market was valued at $9.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.6% by 2030.

Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of Hologic have decreased 18.3% compared with the industry’s fall of 13.8%.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Hologic currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Cardinal Health CAH, Haemonetics HAE and Align Technology ALGN, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Cardinal Health stock has risen 35% in the past year. Earnings estimates for the company have increased from $6.65 to $6.66 in 2023 and have remained constant at $7.56 in 2024 in the past 30 days.

CAH’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 16.03%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 4.73%.

Estimates for Haemonetics’ 2023 earnings per share have remained constant at $3.82 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have increased 15.2% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 2.8%.

HAE’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 19.39%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 38.16%.

Estimates for Align Technology’s 2023 earnings have moved up from $8.77 to $8.78 per share in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have increased 37.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 25%.

ALGN’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 9.90%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.