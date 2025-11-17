Holley (HLLY) Price Target Increased by 24.47% to 4.97

The average one-year price target for Holley (NYSE:HLLY) has been revised to $4.97 / share. This is an increase of 24.47% from the prior estimate of $4.00 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.49% from the latest reported closing price of $3.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 261 funds or institutions reporting positions in Holley. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLLY is 0.40%, an increase of 3.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.17% to 89,131K shares. The put/call ratio of HLLY is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 10,590K shares representing 8.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,614K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLLY by 41.83% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 7,653K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,808K shares , representing an increase of 37.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLLY by 5.35% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 5,975K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 4,862K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,112K shares , representing an increase of 15.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLLY by 77.88% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,676K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,265K shares , representing a decrease of 43.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLLY by 42.84% over the last quarter.

