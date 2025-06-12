Holiday-Shortened Week Highlighted by Fed Meeting

Though the Juneteenth holiday next Thursday will shorten the trading week by a day, there's plenty for investors to chew on. The Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) interest rate decision and subsequent commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be the focal point, with Wall Street keen to hear the latest central bank rhetoric. On the earnings front, Accenture (ACN), CarMax (KMX), Darden Restaurants (DRI), and Kroger (KR) will all report quarterly earnings before the open on Friday.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, June 16, will bring the Empire state manufacturing survey.

Retail sales are due out on Tuesday, June 17, along with the import price index, industrial production data, business inventories, and the home builder confidence index.

Wednesday, June 18 features housing starts, building permits, and the FOMC's interest rate decision. Weekly jobless claims will also be released a day early.

The market is closed on Thursday, June 19, for the Juneteenth holiday.

The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey is scheduled for Friday, June 20.

