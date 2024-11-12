On Holding AG Achieves Record Q3 Sales and Profitability

On Holding AG (ONON) has released an update.

On Holding AG has reported a record-breaking third quarter, with net sales surging by 32.3% to CHF 635.8 million, driven by a significant boost in its direct-to-consumer channel. The company’s gross profit margin reached a new high of 60.6%, reflecting its strategic focus on full-price sales and brand expansion. With continued strong global demand, On anticipates raising its full-year 2024 net sales growth outlook to at least 32%.

For further insights into ONON stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.