On Holding AG Achieves Record Q3 Sales and Profitability

November 12, 2024 — 10:47 am EST

On Holding AG (ONON) has released an update.

On Holding AG has reported a record-breaking third quarter, with net sales surging by 32.3% to CHF 635.8 million, driven by a significant boost in its direct-to-consumer channel. The company’s gross profit margin reached a new high of 60.6%, reflecting its strategic focus on full-price sales and brand expansion. With continued strong global demand, On anticipates raising its full-year 2024 net sales growth outlook to at least 32%.

