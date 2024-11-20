Holcim upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Elodie Rall upgraded Holcim (HCMLY) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of CHF 108, up from CHF 81. The firm sees further upside in European cement despite the recent bounce following Trump’s victory, citing valuations that are largely supportive across the sector, tailwinds from already-enacted stimulus in the U.S., improving industry fundamentals and potential upside to current consensus expectations for next year.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HCMLY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.