Holcim Q3 Recurring EBIT Edges Up, Sales Down; Confirms FY25 View In Line With 2030 Targets

(RTTNews) - Swiss building materials firm Holcim Group (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) reported Friday slightly higher recurring EBIT, a key earnings metric, in its third quarter, with improved margin, despite weak net sales.

Further, the company confirmed its fiscal 2025 guidance, in line with NextGen Growth 2030 targets.

In the third quarter, recurring EBIT edged up 0.1 percent to 836 million Swiss francs from last year's 835 million francs. Recurring EBIT margin grew 60 basis points to 20.7 percent from 20.2 percent last year.

Net sales, meanwhile, dropped 2.5 percent to 4.04 billion francs from 4.14 billion francs a year earlier. Organically, net sales grew 4.5%.

Net sales of Building Materials fell 2.5 percent year-over-year to 2.95 billion francs, and net sales of Building Solutions dropped 2.4 percent to 1.51 billion francs.

In Europe, sales declined 2.5 percent to 2.23 billion francs, and the drop was 0.2 percent in Latin America to 769 million francs. Asia, Middle East & Africa sales also fell 8.8 percent from last year to 914 million francs.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect recurring EBIT growth of 6 percent to 10 percent, and 3 percent to 5 percent net sales growth, both in local currency.

The firm still expects recurring EBIT margin of above 18 percent for the year 2025.

Holcim added that its NextGen Growth 2030 strategy is expected to continue to drive superior performance and value creation.

