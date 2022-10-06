Holcim Buys Wiltshire Heavy Building Materials In UK; Terms Not Disclosed

(RTTNews) - Holcim Group (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK), a Swiss building materials maker, Thursday said it acquired Wiltshire Heavy Building Materials, a building solutions and material circularity company in the UK. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Wiltshire was founded over thirty years ago and currently employs 80 people. The company generated net sales of over 20 million Swiss francs in 2021.

Driving circular construction, Wiltshire recycles 150,000 tons of construction & demolition waste each year into aggregates and concrete with its state-of-the art material recovery system.

Wiltshire, which has a strong customer base through sites in Devizes, Theale, Faringdon and Fairford, expands Holcim's Aggregate Industries footprint between London and Southwest England.

Miljan Gutovic, Region Head EMEA, said, "I am excited about the acquisition of Wiltshire, to advance our global goal of recycling 10 million tons of construction & demolition waste by 2025. Within Holcim, our UK market is at the forefront of circular construction, building new from the old with products like ECOPact+, our green concrete with recycled aggregates inside."

