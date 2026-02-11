Hogs Weakness Extending to Tuesday

Lean hog futures are trading with 25 to 92 cent losses across the front months on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $84.92 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was 11 cents lower on Feb 6 at $86.46.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from Tuesday morning report was 57 cents higher at $96.40 per cwt. The loin and rib were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 490,000 head. That was 46,000 head above last week and 859 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs are at $86.850, down $0.250,

Apr 26 Hogs are at $95.800, down $0.925

May 26 Hogs are at $99.925, down $0.450,

