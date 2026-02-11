Hogs Weakness Extending to Tuesday

Lean hog futures are trading with 25 to 92 cent losses across the front months on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $84.92 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was 11 cents lower on Feb 6 at $86.46.
USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from Tuesday morning report was 57 cents higher at $96.40 per cwt. The loin and rib were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 490,000 head. That was 46,000 head above last week and 859 head above the same week last year.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
Feb 26 Hogs are at $86.850, down $0.250,
Apr 26 Hogs are at $95.800, down $0.925
May 26 Hogs are at $99.925, down $0.450,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.