Hogs Trading with Tuesday Weakness

Lean hog futures are showing 40 to 60 cent losses at midday, as April is steady ahead of the Wednesday expiration. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $90.26 on Tuesday morning, up $1.03 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down a penny on April 10 at $90.27.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was up 38 cents at $99.52 per cwt. The loin, butt, and belly primals were reported lower. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 492,000 head. That was 125,000 head above the previous week and 7,334 head above the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Apr 26 Hogs are at $90.500, unch,,

May 26 Hogs are at $94.400, down $0.450

Jun 26 Hogs are at $102.600, down $0.525,

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