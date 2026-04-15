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Hogs Trading with Tuesday Weakness

April 15, 2026 — 02:21 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures are showing 40 to 60 cent losses at midday, as April is steady ahead of the Wednesday expiration. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $90.26 on Tuesday morning, up $1.03 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down a penny on April 10 at $90.27. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was up 38 cents at $99.52 per cwt. The loin, butt, and belly primals were reported lower. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 492,000 head. That was 125,000 head above the previous week and 7,334 head above the same week last year.

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Apr 26 Hogs  are at $90.500, unch,,

May 26 Hogs  are at $94.400, down $0.450

Jun 26 Hogs are at $102.600, down $0.525,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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