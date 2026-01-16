Hogs Trading Steady at Midday

Lean hog futures are near unchanged at midday, with nearby contracts a dime on either side. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Friday morning due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 11 cents on Jan 13 at $80.50. The markets will be off on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday morning report was a dime higher at $93.70 per cwt. The loin and belly primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 492,000 head, with the weekly tally at 1.973 million. That is 7,000 head above last week and 46,901 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs are at $87.900, up $0.100,

Apr 26 Hogs are at $94.925, down $0.075

May 26 Hogs are at $98.575, up $0.100,

