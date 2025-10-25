Hogs Trading Mixed at Midday

Lean hog futures are trading with mixed trade, up 30 cents to 20 cents lower in the nearbys. USDA’s national base hog price from Friday morning was not reported due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 55 cents on October 22 at $93.63.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday morning report was back up $2.95 to $102.66 per cwt. The picnic was the only primal reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter on Wednesday at 486,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.958 million head. That is down 2,000 head from last week but 10,624 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs are at $82.075, up $0.300,

Feb 26 Hogs are at $84.325, down $0.025

Apr 26 Hogs is at $88.775, down $0.200,

