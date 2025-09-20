Stocks

Hogs Trading Mixed on Friday

September 20, 2025 — 05:06 am EDT

Austin Schroeder

Lean hog futures are mixed at midday, with contracts 45 cents higher to a dime lower. USDA’s national base hog report from Friday morning was reported at $104.94, down $1.63 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 16 cents on September 17 at $105.70.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Friday AM was up $1.87 at $113.82 per cwt. The picnic and loin primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 476,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.94 million head. That is 7,000 head below last week and 40,875 head above the same week last year.

Oct 25 Hogs  are at $97.925, up $0.450,

Dec 25 Hogs  are at $87.600, down $0.100

Feb 26 Hogs  is at $89.925, up $0.225,

