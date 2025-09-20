Hogs Trading Mixed on Friday

Lean hog futures are mixed at midday, with contracts 45 cents higher to a dime lower. USDA’s national base hog report from Friday morning was reported at $104.94, down $1.63 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 16 cents on September 17 at $105.70.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Friday AM was up $1.87 at $113.82 per cwt. The picnic and loin primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 476,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.94 million head. That is 7,000 head below last week and 40,875 head above the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Oct 25 Hogs are at $97.925, up $0.450,

Dec 25 Hogs are at $87.600, down $0.100

Feb 26 Hogs is at $89.925, up $0.225,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.