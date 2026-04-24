Hogs Trading with Gains on Thursday

Lean hog futures are up 15 to 60 cents in the front months on Thursday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Thursday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 54 cents on April 21 at $91.05.

Weekly Export Sales data showed a total of just 16,127 MT of pork sold in the week of 4/16, a calendar year low. Shipments were pegged at 38,177 MT, a 3-week high.

Don’t Miss a Day:

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday AM report was down 44 cents at $98.11 per cwt. The butt and picnic primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated Thursday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 495,000 head, taking the week’s total to 1.476 million head. That is down 1,000 head from the previous week and 166,867 head above the same week last year.

May 26 Hogs are at $95.200, up $0.150,

Jun 26 Hogs are at $103.200, up $0.575

Jul 26 Hogs are at $106.300, up $0.600,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.