Hogs Trading Firm on Friday

December 19, 2025 — 02:51 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures are up 15 to 45 cent gains so far on Friday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Friday morning due to thin volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 1 cent on December 17 at $83.88.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was $2.92 lower to $100.35 per cwt. The loin was the only primal reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 495,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.957 million head. That was 8,000 head below last week and 10,755 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $84.575, up $0.450,

Apr 26 Hogs  are at $89.100, up $0.150

May 26 Hogs  is at $93.250, up $0.375,

