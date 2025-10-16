Hogs Ticking Higher at Midday

Lean hog futures are trading with steady to 35 cent higher action across the front months on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price from Wednesday morning was reported at $95.12. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 58 cents on October 13 at $97.99.

USDA’s FOB plant report from Wednesday morning showed the pork cutout back down 78 cents at $102.98 per cwt. The loin, picnic, and belly were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 491,000 head, taking the week to date total at 976,000 head. That is up 5,000 head from last week and 17,887 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs are at $83.500, up $0.350,

Feb 26 Hogs are at $85.700, up $0.250

Apr 26 Hogs is at $89.400, up $0.350,

