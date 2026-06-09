Hogs Start the Week with Weakness

Lean hog futures were down 25 cents to $1.42 on the Monday session. Open interest was down 4,326 contracts. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $96.11 on Monday afternoon, up $2.26 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 9 cents on June 4 at $92.60.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was down $2.72 at $98.46 per cwt. The loin, butt, and picnic were the primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 470,000 head. That is down 1,000 head from last Monday and 6,821 head below the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jun 26 Hogs closed at $94.025, down $0.275,

Jul 26 Hogs closed at $97.375, down $1.425

Aug 26 Hogs closed at $96.150, down $1.075,

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