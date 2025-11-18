Stocks

Hogs Start the Week Mixed

November 18, 2025 — 11:23 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures posted mixed Monday trade, with contracts up 7 cents to 20 cents lower across the front months. Preliminary open interest suggested a rotations of ownership, up 372 contracts. USDA’s national base hog price from Monday afternoon was up 30 cents from Friday at $76.14. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 89 cents on November 13 at $87.94. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was back down 21 cents to $97.01 per cwt. The picnic, rib, and ham primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for the Monday at 494,000 head. That is even with last Monday and up 4,006 head from same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $78.575, up $0.075,

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $79.425, up $0.050

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $83.025, down $0.125,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.