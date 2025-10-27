Hogs Start the Week on a Lower Note

Lean hog futures posted 40 to 95 cent losses across most contracts on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price from Monday afternoon was reported at $85.29, down 27 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 68 cents on October 22 at $92.95.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday afternoon report was back down $1.66 to $101.08 per cwt. The picnic and rib were the only primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 493,000 head. That is u 1,000 head from last week and 5,000 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $81.500, down $0.400,

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $83.400, down $0.900

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $88.000, down $0.950,

