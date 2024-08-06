Hogs Start Week with Losses

Lean hogs settled with losses of 55 cents to $1.05 in the nearbys on Monday. Weaker equity market trade added pressure to the market. The USDA National Base Hog price was reported at 76.91 in the Monday PM print, down $7.16 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was $93.64 on August 1, up another 11 cents from the previous day.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was down 3 cents in the Monday afternoon average carcass quote, at $104.28 per cwt. All primals were reported higher, with the ham the lone exception, down $2.96. USDA estimated the Monday FI hog slaughter at 411,000 head. That is down 62,000 head from last week and 7,332 head below the same week a year ago.

Aug 24 Hogs closed at $91.150, down $1.050,

Oct 24 Hogs closed at $75.725, down $0.850

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $68.600, down $0.550,

