Hogs Slipping on Tuesday

Lean hog futures are trading with 25 to 75 cent losses at Tuesday’s midday. The national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $78.84 on Tuesday morning, which was down 90 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $83.84 on December 13, down 6 cents from the previous day.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value reported back higher on Tuesday AM, down 64 cents at $94.63 per cwt. USDA estimated the Monday FI hog slaughter at 487,000 head. That was 2,000 head below last week and up 7,777 head from the same Monday last year.

Feb 25 Hogs are at $82.825, down $0.725,

Apr 25 Hogs are at $87.775, down $0.475

May 25 Hogs is at $91.725, down $0.250,

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