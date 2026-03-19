Hogs Slipping Lower on Wednesday

Lean hog futures are down 22 to 55 cents on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Wednesday morning due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 10 cents higher on March 16 at $91.86.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report was up 7 cents at $99.96 per cwt. The loin, picnic, and ham primals were reported lower. USDA estimated the Tuesday federally inspected hog slaughter at 496,000 head, with the weekly total at 889,000 head. That is 91,000 head below last week and 91,083 head above the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Apr 26 Hogs are at $93.500, down $0.225,

May 26 Hogs are at $98.325, down $0.300

Jun 26 Hogs are at $107.225, down $0.550,

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