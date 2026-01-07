Hogs Slipping Lower on Wednesday

Lean hog futures are down 70 cents to $1.30 so far on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Wednesday morning due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 8 cents on Jan 5 at $81.54.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report was $1.48 higher at $92.73 per cwt. The belly was the only primal reported lower. USDA estimated federal inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 495,000 head, taking the total to 993,000 head. That is 51,000 head above a week ago, and 57,696 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs are at $84.650, down $1.025,

Apr 26 Hogs are at $90.300, down $1.275

May 26 Hogs are at $94.900, down $0.725,

