Hogs Slipping Lower on Tuesday

Lean hogs are feeling continued pressure from Monday’s weakness, with contracts down 32 to 90 cents. The USDA National Base Hog price was reported at $76.69 in the Tuesday morning report, a $4.48 drop from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was $92.29 on July 26, up 44 cents from the previous day.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was up 14 cents in the Tuesday AM average carcass quote, at $106.92 per cwt. The loin, picnic and ham were all marginally lower, with the belly up $2.95. USDA estimated the Monday FI hog slaughter at 482,000 head. That is up 29,000 head from last week and 4,758 head above the same Monday a year ago.

Aug 24 Hogs are at $90.775, down $0.675,

Oct 24 Hogs are at $74.425, down $0.400

Dec 24 Hogs is at $67.225, down $0.625,

