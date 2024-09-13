Hogs Slipping Lower on Thursday

Lean hog futures are trading with Friday losses of 20 to 35 cents at midday. The national average base hog price was reported at $75.94 on Friday morning, down 78 cents from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was $85.35 on September 10, down 11 cents from the day prior.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was 24 cents lower in the Friday AM report at $93.94 per cwt. The loin and belly were the only primals reported lower, with the other 4 up in a range from 19 cents to $2.18. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 483,000 head for Thursday, with the weekly total at 1.36 million head. That is well above the previous non-holiday week and 27,707 head larger than the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs are at $78.575, down $0.325,

Dec 24 Hogs are at $71.325, down $0.225

Feb 25 Hogs is at $75.000, down $0.200,

