Hogs Slipping Lower on Monday

Lean hog futures are posting 25 to 50 cent losses across most contracts at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday morning due to low volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was 32 cents higher on Feb 26 at $89.44.

CFTC data showed a total of 522 contracts added to the managed money net long position in lean hog futures and options at 116,983 contracts.

Don’t Miss a Day:

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday AM report was up $1.86 at $99.63 per cwt. The ham primal was the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for last week at 2.516 million head. That is 23,000 head above last week and 9,170 head below the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs are at $95.275, down $0.450,

May 26 Hogs are at $99.875, down $0.250

Jun 26 Hogs are at $109.275, down $0.275,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.