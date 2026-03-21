Hogs Slipping Lower on Friday

Lean hog futures are trading with 30 to 65 cents lower in the front months on Friday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $91.29 on Friday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 11 cents higher on March 18 at $92.04.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was back up $2.84 at $100.89 per cwt. All primals were reported higher. USDA estimated the Thursday federally inspected hog slaughter at 492,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.879 million head. That is 89,000 head below last week and 78,103 head above the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Apr 26 Hogs are at $91.425, down $0.625,

May 26 Hogs are at $95.700, down $0.350

Jun 26 Hogs are at $104.425, down $0.325,

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