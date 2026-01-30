Hogs Slipping Lower on Friday

Lean hog futures are down 10 to 35 cents at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $83.89 on Friday morning, down 49 cents from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 50 cents on Jan 28 at $85.72.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was $2.67 higher to $96.10 per cwt. The loin and ham were the only primals reported lower, with the belly up $11.22. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 495,000 head, which takes the weekly total to 1.877 million head. That is 9,000 head below last week and 56,348 head below the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs are at $87.375, down $0.325,

Apr 26 Hogs are at $95.100, down $0.350

May 26 Hogs are at $99.200, down $0.100,

