Hogs Slipping Lower on Friday

Lean hog futures are showing 10 to 60 cent losses so far on Friday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $68.56 on Friday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 27 cents on Jan 7 at $80.98.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Fri AM report was $4.94 higher at $95.73 per cwt. All primals reported higher, with the belly up $12.17. USDA estimated federal inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 496,000 head, taking the total to 1.977 million head. That is 73,159 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs are at $85.300, down $0.575,

Apr 26 Hogs are at $91.750, down $0.175

May 26 Hogs are at $95.775, down $0.175,

