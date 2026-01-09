Hogs Slipping Lower on Friday

Lean hog futures are showing 10 to 60 cent losses so far on Friday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $68.56 on Friday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 27 cents on Jan 7 at $80.98.
USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Fri AM report was $4.94 higher at $95.73 per cwt. All primals reported higher, with the belly up $12.17. USDA estimated federal inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 496,000 head, taking the total to 1.977 million head. That is 73,159 head above the same week last year.
Feb 26 Hogs are at $85.300, down $0.575,
Apr 26 Hogs are at $91.750, down $0.175
May 26 Hogs are at $95.775, down $0.175,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Cattle and Hogs in Q4 and 2025- What are the Prospects for Q1 2026 and Beyond
- Cattle and Hog Prices Have Bottomed Out. Now Get Ready for Upside.
- Go ‘Hog Wild’ and Make This 1 Trade Now
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.