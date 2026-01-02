Stocks

Hogs Slipping to Kick off the New Year

January 02, 2026 — 02:45 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures are down 50 to 85 cents so far on Friday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Friday morning due to thin volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up a penny on December 30 at $82.26. 

CFTC data showed managed money in lean hog futures and options adding 10,489 contracts to their net long in the week of 12/23 to a net long position of 75,325 contracts. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was $1.97 higher at $95.71 per cwt. The loin was the only primal reported lower, with the belly up $5.32 and leading the charge. USDA estimated federal inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 418,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.36 million head.

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $84.275, down $0.825,

Apr 26 Hogs  are at $89.150, down $0.750

May 26 Hogs are at $93.425, down $0.575,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.