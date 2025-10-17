Hogs Slipping Back Lower at Midday

Lean hog futures are trading with 25 to 80 cent losses across most contracts at midday. USDA’s national base hog price from Thursday morning was reported at $91.56, down $3.56 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 79 cents on October 13 at $97.22.

USDA’s FOB pork carcass cutout from the Thursday AM report was up 17 cents at $102.13 per cwt. The butt, picnic, and ham were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 492,000 head, taking the week to date total at 1.468 million head. That is up 13,000 head from last week and 16,211 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs are at $82.800, down $0.800,

Feb 26 Hogs are at $85.300, down $0.400

Apr 26 Hogs is at $89.075, down $0.250,

