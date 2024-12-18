Hogs Slip Lower on Tuesday

Lean hog futures rounded out the Tuesday session with contracts steady to 35 cents lower. The national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $77.79 on Tuesday afternoon, which was down $1.60 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $83.84 on December 13, down 6 cents from the previous day.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value reported back lower on Tuesday PM, down 50 cents at $94.77 per cwt. USDA estimated the Tuesday FI hog slaughter at 488,000 head, taking the weekly total to 975,000 head. That was 2,000 head below last week and up 7,192 head from the same week last year.

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $83.200, down $0.350,

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $88.050, down $0.200

May 25 Hogs closed at $91.700, down $0.275,

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