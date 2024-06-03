Hogs Slip Lower on Monday

Lean hogs ended the Monday session slipping lower, with contracts down 70 cents to $1. USDA’s National Average Base Hog negotiated price was reported at $88.30 in the Monday afternoon report, up $2.45 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 49 cents on May 30 at $91.49.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was back down $1.82 Monday PM print at $101.43. All primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter at 483,000 head last week on Monday. That well above last week because of the holiday and 18,294 head above the same week last year.

Jun 24 Hogs closed at $93.650, down $0.700,

Jul 24 Hogs closed at $96.275, down $0.850

Aug 24 Hogs closed at $95.625, down $0.875,

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