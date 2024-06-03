Stocks

Hogs Slip Lower on Monday

June 03, 2024 — 07:21 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart->

Lean hogs ended the Monday session slipping lower, with contracts down 70 cents to $1. USDA’s National Average Base Hog negotiated price was reported at $88.30 in the Monday afternoon report, up $2.45 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 49 cents on May 30 at $91.49. 

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was back down $1.82 Monday PM print at $101.43. All primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter at 483,000 head last week on Monday. That well above last week because of the holiday and 18,294 head above the same week last year. 

Jun 24 Hogs  closed at $93.650, down $0.700,

Jul 24 Hogs  closed at $96.275, down $0.850

Aug 24 Hogs  closed at $95.625, down $0.875,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.