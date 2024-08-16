Hogs Slip Lower on Friday

Lean hog futures posted losses of 15 cents to $1.425 on Friday. The national average base hog price was down $2.31 at $83.00 on Friday PM. The CME Lean Hog Index was $90.20 on August 14, up 2 cents from the previous day.

Specs in lean hog futures and options flipped back to a net short position by August 13 by 12,370 contracts to a net short of 2,269 contracts.

Vice President Harris is expected to release her economic agenda later today, which is expected to include a ban on price gouging for grocery stores.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was back $1.20 in the Friday afternoon report at $98.67 per cwt. The picnic and rib primals were the only reported higher, with the butt leading the way lower, down $3.84. USDA estimated this week’s FI hog slaughter at 2.512 million head. That is 129,000 head above the previous week and 81,459 head larger than the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs closed at $75.075, down $1.425,

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $67.225, down $1.000

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $70.975, down $0.775,

