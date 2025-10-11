Hogs Slide Lower Continues on Friday

Lean hog futures are trading with 15 to 55 cent losses on Friday. USDA’s national base hog price from Friday morning was reported $96.91. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 62 cents on October 8 at $100.08.

USDA’s FOB plant report from Friday morning showed the pork cutout up 85 cents at $103.49 per cwt. The belly was the only primal reported lower, with the butt up $4.35. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter at 491,000 head for Thursday, taking the week’s total to 1.946 million head. That is 7,000 head above last week and 19,617 head larger than the same week last year.

Oct 25 Hogs are at $96.850, down $0.150,

Dec 25 Hogs are at $84.025, down $0.325

Feb 26 Hogs is at $86.150, down $0.525,

