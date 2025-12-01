Hogs Showing Slight Monday Strength

Lean hog futures are steady to 20 cents higher on the day. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday morning due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 35 cents on November 26 at $81.92.

USDA showed 38,790 MT of pork sold of export in the week of 10/23, a 4 week high. Shipments were an 18-week high at 31,317 MT.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday morning report was up $1.64 to $95.86 per cwt. The butt and rib were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for last week was 2.163 million head. That was 121,423 head below the week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs are at $80.800, up $0.200,

Feb 26 Hogs are at $81.025, up $0.025

Apr 26 Hogs is at $85.075, up $0.175,

