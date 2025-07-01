Hogs Showing Mixed Trade on Tuesday

Lean hog futures are trading with front months down 57 cents to $1.37 on Tuesday, with October up a nickel. USDA’s national base hog price was down $3.23 in the Tuesday morning report, with negotiated trade at $109.28. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 26 cents at $111.76 on June 27.
USDA’s Tuesday morning FOB plant pork cutout value was down $2.28 at $113.09. The rib and ham led saw a bounce from Monday’s weakness, with the other 4 reported lower. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday as estimated at 483,000 head by USDA. That is up 24,000 head from last week and 5,404 head above the same week last year.
Jul 25 Hogs are at $108.725, down $1.375,
Aug 25 Hogs are at $106.925, down $0.575
Oct 25 Hogs is at $92.450, up $0.050,
