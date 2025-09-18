Stocks

Hogs Show Steady Trade on Thursday

September 18, 2025 — 08:52 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures saw steady trade to 15 cent gains in the nearbys on Thursday. USDA’s national base hog report from Thursday afternoon was reported at $105.60, down $1.11 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 14 cents on September 16 at $105.86. 

Pork export business in the week ending on September 11 totaled 21,992 MT, which was above last week. The top buyer was Japan at 6,600 MT, with 6,200 MT sold to Mexico. Shipments were tallied at 29,396 MT, a 10-week high. The too destination was Mexico at 14,500 MT, with 4,100 MT headed to Japan.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Thursday PM was back up 97 cents at $111.95 per cwt. The rib and butt primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 476,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.94 million head. That is 7,000 head below than last week and 40,875 head above the same week last year.

Oct 25 Hogs  closed at $97.475, up $0.150,

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $87.700, up $0.050

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $89.700, up $0.000,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.