Hogs Show Steady Trade on Thursday

Lean hog futures saw steady trade to 15 cent gains in the nearbys on Thursday. USDA’s national base hog report from Thursday afternoon was reported at $105.60, down $1.11 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 14 cents on September 16 at $105.86.

Pork export business in the week ending on September 11 totaled 21,992 MT, which was above last week. The top buyer was Japan at 6,600 MT, with 6,200 MT sold to Mexico. Shipments were tallied at 29,396 MT, a 10-week high. The too destination was Mexico at 14,500 MT, with 4,100 MT headed to Japan.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Thursday PM was back up 97 cents at $111.95 per cwt. The rib and butt primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 476,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.94 million head. That is 7,000 head below than last week and 40,875 head above the same week last year.

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $97.475, up $0.150,

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $87.700, up $0.050

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $89.700, up $0.000,

