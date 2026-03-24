Hogs Show Slight Weakness on Monday, as Traders Look to Tuesday

Lean hog futures were weaker on Monday, with contracts 7 to 47 cents lower on the session. Open interest was down 4,193 contracts on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $91.93 on Monday afternoon, up $1.58 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 9 cents on March 19 at $91.95.
USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was back up 40 cents at $99.60 per cwt. The butt and ham were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 492,000 head. That is 99,000 head below last week but 20,985 head above the same Monday last year.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
Apr 26 Hogs closed at $90.800, down $0.475,
May 26 Hogs closed at $95.650, down $0.075
Jun 26 Hogs closed at $104.400, down $0.075,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Lean Hog Prices Are Falling: Sell When They Hit This Price
- Cattle Prices Show Resilience While Hog Prices Fade: What to Watch This Week
- How Much Lower Will Lean Hog Prices Go Here?
- Cattle Futures Are in Trouble. What You Need to Watch Next.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.