News & Insights

Stocks

Hogs Show Losses on Wednesday

October 10, 2024 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart ->

Lean hog futures saw losses of 20 cents to $1.60 on Wednesday. The national average base hog price was reported at $75.16 on Wednesday afternoon, down $1.32 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $84.22 on October 7, down 4 cents from the day prior. 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was reported at $95.20 per cwt in the Wednesday PM release, back up 39 cents from the day prior. The belly carried the load, up $7.36, with just the rib reported higher. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for Wednesday at 486,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.441 million head. That is down 16,000 head from the previous week and 10,730 head below the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs  closed at $83.925, down $0.200,

Dec 24 Hogs  closed at $75.575, down $1.600

Feb 25 Hogs  closed at $79.450, down $1.325,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.