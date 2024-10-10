Hogs Show Losses on Wednesday

Lean hog futures saw losses of 20 cents to $1.60 on Wednesday. The national average base hog price was reported at $75.16 on Wednesday afternoon, down $1.32 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $84.22 on October 7, down 4 cents from the day prior.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was reported at $95.20 per cwt in the Wednesday PM release, back up 39 cents from the day prior. The belly carried the load, up $7.36, with just the rib reported higher. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for Wednesday at 486,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.441 million head. That is down 16,000 head from the previous week and 10,730 head below the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs closed at $83.925, down $0.200,

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $75.575, down $1.600

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $79.450, down $1.325,

