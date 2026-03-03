Hogs See Slight Monday Pressure

Lean hog futures saw contracts close Monday steady to 15 cents weaker. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $91.87 on Monday afternoon, up $1.49 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 32 cents higher on Feb 26 at $89.44.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was up 73 cents at $98.50 per cwt. The ham primal was the only reported lower. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 482,000 head. That is 5,000 head above last week and 1,434 head below the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $95.575, down $0.150,

May 26 Hogs closed at $100.025, down $0.100

Jun 26 Hogs closed at $109.475, down $0.075,

