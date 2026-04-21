Hogs See Mixed Monday Action

Lean hog futures saw gains of 10 to 82 cents in the front months on Monday, with deferreds steady to 27 cents lower. Open interest was down 11,962 contracts on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $92.13 on Monday afternoon, up $1.85 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 15 cents on April 16 at $90.51.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was back up $1.00 at $100.20 per cwt. The butt and rib primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 492,000 head. That is even with the previous week and 149,980 head above the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

May 26 Hogs closed at $94.225, up $0.825,

Jun 26 Hogs closed at $101.725, up $0.675

Jul 26 Hogs closed at $104.000, up $0.325,

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