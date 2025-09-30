Stocks

Hogs See Mixed Action on Monday as Traders Look to Tuesday

September 30, 2025 — 04:05 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures were mixed at the Monday close, with contracts 7 to 70 cents lower in the front months and deferreds up 2 to 35 cents. USDA’s national base hog prices from the Monday afternoon report was down 74 cents from the day prior at $102.44. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 13 cents on September 25 at $104.83. 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Monday afternoon was $1.30 lower at $112.22 per cwt. The butt and picnic primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter at 490,000 head for Monday. That was steady with last week and 3,842 head above the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Oct 25 Hogs  closed at $101.150, down $0.350,

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $90.350, down $0.700

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $91.900, down $0.275,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.