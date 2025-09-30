Hogs See Mixed Action on Monday as Traders Look to Tuesday

Lean hog futures were mixed at the Monday close, with contracts 7 to 70 cents lower in the front months and deferreds up 2 to 35 cents. USDA’s national base hog prices from the Monday afternoon report was down 74 cents from the day prior at $102.44. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 13 cents on September 25 at $104.83.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Monday afternoon was $1.30 lower at $112.22 per cwt. The butt and picnic primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter at 490,000 head for Monday. That was steady with last week and 3,842 head above the same week last year.

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $101.150, down $0.350,

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $90.350, down $0.700

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $91.900, down $0.275,

