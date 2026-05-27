Hogs Rebounding Higher on Wednesday

Lean hog futures are trading with contracts $1.15 to 1.85 most months on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $94.50 on Wednesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 18 cents on May 22 at $90.70.
USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday morning report was steady at $98.85 per cwt. The loin, butt, and picnic primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 468,000 head, with the weekly total at 469,000 head including the limited Monday total. That is down 14,576 head from the same week last year.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
Jun 26 Hogs are at $97.275, up $1.150,
Jul 26 Hogs are at $102.000, up $1.875
Aug 26 Hogs are at $100.550, up $1.500,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Bulls Are Losing Their Grip as Cattle Collapses. What to Watch.
- Strong Fundamentals Are Pushing Cattle Prices Higher, But Hogs Need a Boost
- Will Beef and Pork Futures Rally as the 2026 Grilling Season Arrives?
- High Gas Prices Are Weighing on Cattle Prices as Pseudorabies Hits Hog Prices. This Week’s Trump-Xi Meeting Could Turn the Trend Around.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.