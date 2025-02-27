Hogs Rebound on Wednesday

Lean hog futures closed with gains of $1 to $1.85 on the Wednesday session. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $89.86 on Wednesday afternoon, up $1.02 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 21 cents on February 24 at $89.47.

The Wednesday afternoon FOB plant pork cutout value was back up $1.01 at $96.66 per cwt. The butt, rib, and ham were the primals reported lower, with the rest higher led by the belly, up $10.30. USDA reported Federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday was estimated at 490,000 head, taking the week to date total to 1.469 million head. That is 12,000 head above last week but down 1,325 head from the same week last year.

Commodity Bulletin:

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $88.300, up $1.725,

May 25 Hogs closed at $92.450, up $1.850

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $100.875, up $1.775,

