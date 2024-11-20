Hogs Rallying on Wednesday

Lean Hog futures are trading with $1 to $1.80 gains so far on Wednesday’s midday. The national average base hog negotiated price was up $3.16 in the Wednesday AM report at $85.16. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $88.09 on November 18, down another 40 cents from the previous day.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value reported back higher on Wednesday morning, down $2.29 at $96.97 per cwt. The butt, rib, and ham primals were reported lower, with the picnic ($6.96) and belly ($8.28) leading the charge to the upside. USDA estimated the Tuesday FI hog slaughter at 489,000 head, with the weekly total at 978,000 head. That is 33,000 head above last week and up 993 head from the same week last year.

Dec 24 Hogs are at $80.600, up $1.050,

Feb 25 Hogs are at $84.675, up $1.800

Apr 25 Hogs is at $88.825, up $1.725,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.