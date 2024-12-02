Hogs Rallying on Monday

Lean hog futures are trading with 85 cent to $1.125 gains on Monday. The national average base hog negotiated price was not reported on Monday morning due to very light volume, with the 5-day rolling average at $86.85. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $85.21 on November 27, down another 30 cents from the previous day.
The sow herd in Chin was at 40.73 million head on October 31, which was down 3.2% from last year according to the country’s ministry of ag. Year to date hog slaughter was down 2.6% from the year prior at 264.21 million head through the end of October.
USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value reported higher on Monday AM, up $2.95 at $93.26 per cwt. The butt and belly were reported lower, with the rest of the primals up $2.41 to $5.78 led by the ham. USDA estimated last week’s FI hog slaughter at 2.293 million head.
Dec 24 Hogs are at $82.925, up $0.850,
Feb 25 Hogs are at $87.325, up $1.000
Apr 25 Hogs is at $91.875, up $1.125,
