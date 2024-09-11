Hogs Rallying at Midday

Lean hog futures are posting midday gains of 50 to 95 cents on Wednesday. The national average base hog price was not reported on Wednesday morning due to light volume, with the 5-dauy rolling average at $77.57, down 14 cents from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was $85.56 on September 9, down 18 cents from the day prior.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was $1.52 lower in the Wednesday morning report at $93.28 per cwt. The rib and loin were the only primals reported lower, but down $6.64 and $6.21 respectively. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 484,000 head. That is well above the previous non-holiday week and 23,014 head larger than the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs are at $79.475, up $0.925,

Dec 24 Hogs are at $72.100, up $0.950

Feb 25 Hogs is at $75.550, up $0.500,

