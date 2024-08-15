Hogs Rally on Wednesday

Lean hog futures are up 25 cents in the August contracts on Wednesday as it gets set to expire. Other contracts are up $2.27 to $2.95 on the day. The national average base hog price was up 28 cents at $83.52 on Wednesday. The CME Lean Hog Index was $90.34 on August 9, down 58 cents from the previous day.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was up 53 cents in the Wednesday morning report at $100.86 per cwt. The belly primal led the way, up $5.26, with the picnic up $1.59. USDA estimated the Tuesday FI hog slaughter at 482,000 head, matching both last Tuesday and the same Tuesday a year ago. The week to date total is 17,000 above year ago.

Aug 24 Hogs are at $90.150, up $0.250,

Oct 24 Hogs are at $75.800, up $2.950

Dec 24 Hogs is at $67.025, up $2.275,

